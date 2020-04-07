Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 29 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge T140 Celeron Dual Tower Server
$454 $782
free shipping

That's $328 off list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "SERVER42".
  • It comes without an OS installed
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
  • Code "SERVER42"
