Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R430 Intel Xeon Broadwell E5 1.7GHz Rack Server forwith. That's $128 under our October mention, $933 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features an Intel Xeon E5-2609 v4 1.7GHz Broadwell 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive. No operating system is included.