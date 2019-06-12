New
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server
$1,429 $2,754
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server for $1,729. Coupon code "SERVER300" cuts it to $1,429. With free shipping, that's $1,325 off list and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
  • Intel E-2146G Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz processor
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HD
  • four 3.5" drive bays
  • Code "SERVER300"
