Dell Small Business · 40 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server
$729 $1,151
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $729 with free shipping. That's $422 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • four 3.5" drive bays
Details
Comments
