Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Xeon Coffee Lake Rack Server
$949 $1,750
free shipping

That's $801 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • No operating system is included.
  • Intel Xeon E-2224 3.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Published 1 hr ago
All Deals Servers Dell Small Business Dell
Xeon Popularity: 2/5
