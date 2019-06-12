New
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $1,089. Coupon code "SERVER100" drops it to $989. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $746 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Xeon E-2124 3.3GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 RPM HD
- dual 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge R230 Intel Celeron Rack Server
$629 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R230 Intel Celeron 2.8GHz Rack Server for $629 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago, $441 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No OS is included
Features
- Intel Celeron G3900 2.8GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- DVD drive
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server
$1,429 $2,754
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server for $1,729. Coupon code "SERVER300" cuts it to $1,429. With free shipping, that's $1,325 off list and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
Features
- Intel E-2146G Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HD
- four 3.5" drive bays
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Small Business · 4 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: Headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 10 hrs ago
Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" LED-Backlit LCD Display
$297 $500
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $297.49. With free shipping, that's $83 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $103.) Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- height-, tilt-, swivel-, pivot-adjustable stand
- DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- Model: U2719D
Dell Small Business · 10 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,147
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $588 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $60 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- ntel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 22 hrs ago
Dell XPS 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 8-Core PC w/ 256GB SSD, 3GB GPU
$916 $1,150
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,077.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $916.29. With free shipping, that's $234 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
