Dell Small Business · 52 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server
$899 $1,735
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $899 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $836 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Xeon E-2124 3.3GHz Coffee Lake processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 RPM HD
  • dual 3.5" drive bays
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 52 min ago
