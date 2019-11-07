Dell Small Business · 35 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.3GHz Rack Server
$739 $1,308
free shipping

That's $575 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Xeon E-2124 3.3GHz Coffee Lake processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 RPM HD
  • PowerEdge 1U Standard Bezel
  • 3.5" chassis with up to 4 cabled hard drives
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Servers Dell Small Business Dell
Xeon Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register