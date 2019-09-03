New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Coffee Lake Dual Rack Server
$529 $889
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $529 with free shipping. That's $11 under our July mention, $360 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Tips
  • No operating system is included
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Servers Dell Small Business Dell
Celeron Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register