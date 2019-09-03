Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $529 with free shipping. That's $11 under our July mention, $360 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes at least 40% off a selection of its Dell servers during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. With prices starting at $489, save on almost 20 models. Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $489 with free shipping. That's $12 under our July mention, $334 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business discounts select laptops, desktops, servers, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra $50 off select orders of $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home discounts a range of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and accessories during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra $50 off orders of $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Even better all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Gray for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago at $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
