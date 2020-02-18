Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 45 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Coffee Lake Dual Rack Server
$489 $848
free shipping

That's $359 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • No operating system is included.
  • Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Popularity: 3/5
