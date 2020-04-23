Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Coffee Lake Celeron Rack Server
$519
free shipping

That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Model: pe_r240_13157_vi_vp
