Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server
$540 $931
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $589. Coupon code "SERVER42" cuts that to $539.71. With free shipping, that's $391 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
