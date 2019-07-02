New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$549
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $314 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It comes without an OS installed
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
Published 1 hr ago
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server
$1,434 $2,762
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server for $1,734.22 Coupon code "SERVER300" cuts it to $1,434.22. With free shipping, that's $1,328 off list and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
- Intel E-2146G Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HD
- four 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server
$992 $1,740
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $1,092.40. Coupon code "SERVER100" drops it to $992.40. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $748 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Xeon E-2124 3.3GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 RPM HD
- dual 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server
$729 $1,151
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $729 with free shipping. That's $422 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- four 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Small Business · 17 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 17 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 15 hrs ago
Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter / 12,800mAh USB-C Power Bank
$105 $150
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter + 12,800mAh USB Type-C Portable Battery Pack for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge at least $120. Buy Now
- simultaneously charge both your laptop and a USB mobile device
- detaches for use as a power bank
- compatible with various Dell Chromebook, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS laptops; see product page for specific models
- Model: PH45W17-CA
New
Dell Home · 53 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- 3-cell battery
- Google Chrome OS
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 16 hrs ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 19 hrs ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$460 $700
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" knocks it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay $190 more buying directly from Dell.) Buy Now
- You'll also earn $27.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
