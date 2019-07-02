New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge Celeron Dual Tower Server
$549
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $314 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • It comes without an OS installed
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
