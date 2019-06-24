New
Dell Small Business · 37 mins ago
$549 $863
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549 with free shipping. That's $70 under our February mention, $314 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It comes without an OS installed.
Features
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
Details
Comments
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server
$1,434 $2,762
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz Rack Server for $1,734.22 Coupon code "SERVER300" cuts it to $1,434.22. With free shipping, that's $1,328 off list and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
Features
- Intel E-2146G Xeon Coffee Lake 3.5GHz processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HD
- four 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server
$992 $1,740
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $1,092.40. Coupon code "SERVER100" drops it to $992.40. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $748 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Xeon E-2124 3.3GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 RPM HD
- dual 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge R230 Intel Celeron Rack Server
$629 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R230 Intel Celeron 2.8GHz Rack Server for $629 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago, $441 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- No OS is included
Features
- Intel Celeron G3900 2.8GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- DVD drive
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$419 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's $61 under our May mention, $551 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 3 hrs ago
Dell Kaby Lake i5 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
New
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell Chromebook 3100 Celeron Dual 12" Laptop
$229 $370
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Chromebook 11 3100 Intel Celeron Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC hard drive
- Google Chrome OS
Ends Today
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell 27" LED-backlit LCD Monitor
$171 w/ $50 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell SE2719H 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor, bundled with a $50 Visa gift card, for $170.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $2 less in May. (It's also within $2 of the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- HDMI, VGA
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2719H
Sign In or Register