Dell Small Business · 23 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge Celeron Dual Tower Server
$501 $863
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549. Coupon code "SERVER42" cuts that to $500.54. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $362 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
