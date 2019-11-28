Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $49 under our February mention of the SSD alone. (It's also $90 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's around $20 more via other third-party eBay sellers. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $25 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Amazon
The Dell Small Business 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. The sale runs through November 30 with doorbusters available all week, some with specific starting times as noted in the Black Friday ad. As always, free shipping applies to any purchase. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's $429 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a $100 drop since last month and an all-time low. (It's also $500 off list price.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $352 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $140 under the best outright price we could find. It's also a $50 drop in three days to the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's a savings of $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
