Dell Technologies · 57 mins ago
Dell P2419HC 24" LED-backlit LCD monitor
$240 $300
free shipping

That's a $46 low on this home office essential. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • HDMI
  • USB type-C
  • USB 3.0 ports
  • Model: P2419HC
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
