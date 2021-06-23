Dell Outlet Certified Refurbished Sale at eBay: laptops from $319, desktops from $339
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Outlet Certified Refurbished Sale at eBay
laptops from $319, desktops from $339
free shipping

Save on configurations priced from $319. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Dell Inspiron 15 3502 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $319 ($91 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Computers eBay
Refurbished Celeron 15.6 inch Popularity: 1/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register