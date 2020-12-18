You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
That's $150 off list and $88 below our mention in August. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.10GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution Infinity LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $350 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
Apply code "DTDECAFF1" to save $400 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
- Model: gd5090g510saff12
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $700 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 90R80004UT
Save on video games, speakers, computers, small appliances, toys, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 32GB WiFi Android Tablet (2019) for $99.99 ($50 off)
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 40 refurbished Dewalt items, including saws, drills, drivers, grinders, and combo kits. Shop Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to certified refurbished items.
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $749.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price, about $69 less than most 3rd-party sellers charge, and back at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
It's $134 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
