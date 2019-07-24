New
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Desktop PC
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 11 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 9th-Gen i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC
$499 $660
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's $99 less than the best deal we could find for a similar model with Windows 10 Home. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Inspiron 5680 Coffee Lake i5 Hexa-Core Gaming PC
$650 $800
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $150 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard and Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 34" Curved AIO Desktop
$1,880 $2,180
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 6 days ago
HP Envy 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 16GB Optane
$650 $849
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy 795-0030xt Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC with 16GB Intel Optane Memory in Natural Silver for $649.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $199 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- On the configuration page, scroll down and click on "16GB NVMe Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration" to bag this upgrade for free.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6XQ71AV_1
Dell Small Business · 13 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 9th-Gen i7 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, 3GB GPU
$819 $1,641
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,149. Coupon code "DBBFIJLT11" cuts that to $819. With free shipping, that's $822 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav157w10pc1002
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last October and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $1,200
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
