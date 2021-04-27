New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
40% off desktops $299 and up
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVE40DT299" to take an extra 40% off refurbished desktops. (Excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- All Dell refurbished items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Details
Comments
Lenovo · 1 mo ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75n Nano IoT Thin Client Athlon Gold Desktop PC
$313 $329
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 wks ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7040 Desktops
$125 off
free shipping
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Dell Technologies · 1 wk ago
Dell Vostro 5000 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC
$549 $999
free shipping
Save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 wks ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop
$150 off
free shipping
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL2" to save an extra $150 off 10 configurations of refurbished OptiPlex 3050 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 wks ago
Refurb Dell Precision 7710 Laptops
$450 off
free shipping
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
