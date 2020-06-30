Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 8th-Gen. i3-8100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
It's $418 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3471w10ph209r5
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list and $20 under our mention from last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $832.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Shop for laptops, desktops, and all-in-ones from brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer, Razer, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
Take 40% off any desktop or 30% off any laptop or tablet via coupon code "MAY$$SAVINGS". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, use coupon "MAY25SAVINGS" to cut 25% off any item excluded from the savings above.
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL2" to save. Save on about 50 refurbished models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL1" to take $200 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. (Clearance items excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
It's $57 under buying it directly from Dell. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- adjustable stand
- wall-mountable design
- Model: S3220DGF
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register