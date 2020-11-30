It's $512 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's over half off at $541 under list price, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi, Bluetooth
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Coupon code "DBBFDTAFF3B" gets you a savings of $580. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $62 under last month's mention and $120 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "THINKDESK50" to save. That's $285 off list, $29 under our mention from five days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
It's $100 under our August mention, $200 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Save on laptops and desktops designed for work, plus printers, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: Click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
It's $2,185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core Processor i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" UltraSharp FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 w/6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $535 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $251 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
- compatible with Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10
- Model: DW316
That's a savings of $100 of list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode) 64-bit
Most sellers charge close to $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
