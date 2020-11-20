It's $639 under list, 50% off, as part of Dell's Black Friday Sale. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Expires 11/20/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF116" for a savings of $430 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" drops it to $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Apply coupon code "OPTIPLEX40" to save an extra 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $20 less than our mention from last week, and a savings of $574 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $352 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- Intel Core i3-7100 3.0GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $170 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Sign In or Register