New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Coffee Lake i5 SFF Desktop PC
$639 $1,277
free shipping

It's $639 under list, 50% off, as part of Dell's Black Friday Sale. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Black Friday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register