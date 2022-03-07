That's a savings of $503, plus you get five years of ProSupport included. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Core i5-11500T Rocket Lake 1.5GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Expires 3/7/2022
That's $111 off list price.
- Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (Windows 11 license included)
It's $614 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w11ph5107
It's $101 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10105 3.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (Windows 11 Pro license included)
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off.
Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price.
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's a $61 savings on this mini PC.
- Sold by Beelink Direct via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 500GB SSD
- Windows 11
You'll pay about $300 just for the GPU alone -- assuming you can find it in-stock anywhere else.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G10DK-WH563
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Stay productive wherever life takes you. Save up to 46% off over 20 configurations of laptops.
Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop for $299 ($141 off).
That's $141 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
It's $627 off the list price and the best deal we could find.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv153w11p1c8008
That's $89 off list and the best price we could find.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: MKTNN3510EYZUH
That's $10 under our January mention, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: i5406-3661SLV-PUS
You'll save $785 off list, plus you'll get a machine with a discrete graphics card, and they're not easy to find sold separately.
- Intel Core i7 i7-11390H 2.9GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $65 under list and the lowest price we could find by $5.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
