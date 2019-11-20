Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 21 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 5070 Coffee Lake i5 6-core SFF Desktop
$649 $1,127
free shipping

That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9500T 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD/RW Drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register