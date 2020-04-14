Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 31 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 5070 Coffee Lake i5 6-core Micro Desktop
$769 $1,241
free shipping

That's $50 below our mention from four days ago, $472 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9500T 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
