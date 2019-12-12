Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 5055 Ryzen 5 Pro Quad Small Form Factor Desktop
$519 $1,042
free shipping

That's $523 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB memory; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
