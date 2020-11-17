It's a savings of $500 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10500T 2.30GHz Come Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $42 drop in a month, $100 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $512 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200 rpm HD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on almost 50 items, including laptops and desktops with prices from $500. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Whiskey Lake i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop for $799.99 ($1,539 off).
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" drops it to $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's a savings of $1,305 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core I5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s054l740014usbf
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
It's $100 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- anti-glare
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Model: D2721H
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $50 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
It's dropped by $140. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
