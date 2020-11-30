New
Dell Technologies · 58 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3280 10th-Gen. i5 22" 1080p All-in-One Desktop PC
$779 $1,427
free shipping

That's a savings of $684 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10500T 2.30GHz Come Lake 6-core CPU
  • 22" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 12/7/2020
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
