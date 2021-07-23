Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra 11th-Gen i5 Modular PC / Monitor Stand for $819
Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra 11th-Gen i5 Modular PC / Monitor Stand
$819 $1,327
free shipping

That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This model is designed to fit inside a custom stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
  • 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
