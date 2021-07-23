Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra 11th-Gen i5 Modular PC / Monitor Stand for $819

That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This model is designed to fit inside a custom stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, anbd 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid-December.
- Save some money by choosing a different operating system (Windows 10 Home is $84 less, and FreeDOS is $213 less) and opting out of the included keyboard and/or mouse (up to $15 less).
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
It's $121 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $657 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $625 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
It's a savings of $514 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2421H
- UPC: 884116375500
That's $712 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" UHD+ 3840x2400 LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: INS0095788-R0014896-SA
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
-
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register