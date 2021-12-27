Apply coupon code "DELL50" to get this deal. That's $410 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500T 2.3GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That is a $678 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on over 30 models including Pavilion gaming, Envy, Omen gaming, and more. Many models are customizable. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 4th-Gen Ryzen 3 Gaming Desktop for $549.99 ($100 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Get up to 49% off on a selection of desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, gaming accessories, webcams, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's $50 below our mention in November and a savings of $270. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limited availability in some areas.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
That's a savings of $141 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes 11 Pro license)
That's 60% off and a savings of $2,074. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro T2000 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: xctop755015usrf_vp
Sign In or Register