New
Dell Technologies · 53 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 SFF Desktop PC
$689 $1,184
free shipping

It's a savings of $495 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10500 3.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register