That's a savings of $352 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- Intel Core i3-7100 3.0GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $216 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm SATA
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories.
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
Save on a variety of configurations of desktops and laptops.
- Intel Xeon E-2224G 3.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 8x optical disk drive
- 3.5" chassis
- Model: pe_t40_13548_vi_vp
- Intel Xeon E-2224G 3.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 8x optical disk drive
- 3.5" chassis
- Model: pe_t40_13548_vi_vp
That's $20 less than our mention from last week, and a savings of $574 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $1,021 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a low by $35 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Apply coupon code "93535" to get this price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
