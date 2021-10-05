It's $429 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Apply coupon code "SAVE100" to save $543 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10500 3.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $437 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $428 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10500T 2.30GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s220do3080mffus
Save on everything from laptops, mice, keyboards, desktops, gaming chairs, and more. Many items have further discounts on their individual pages, via coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Kitcom TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $37.99 ($20 off).
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
Save an extra 45% off a range of systems via coupon code "7050FALL45". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code. All Dell refurb items get a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $131 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save up to 52% off on 16 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $479 ($61 off).
Save on a variety of desktop configurations for your office or home office, including Vostro and OptiPlex systems. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop for $569 ($458 off).
Save on select PowerEdge tower and rack server models with deals starting at $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T140 Coffee Lake Celeron Tower Server for $599 ($350 off).
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
The lowest price we've seen for a new one before is $759, so this is a strong price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobileshark via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
That's $80 under our mention from last week and a $141 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $707 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register