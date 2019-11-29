Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 3070 Small Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$589 $1,070
free shipping

It's the cheapest OptiPlex 3070 Small Form Factor desktop we've seen with 8GB of RAM and $481 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i3-9100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake 4-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB 7,200 rpm hard drive
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
