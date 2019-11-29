Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the cheapest OptiPlex 3070 Small Form Factor desktop we've seen with 8GB of RAM and $481 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Its' $140 under the best price we could find elsewhere. It's also a great price for a Dell desktop with a 512GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $429 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $518 off list and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's tied with their Labor Day sale as the best percent-off sale we've seen this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on over 400 models, with prices starting from $167.60 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most charge $590 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
It's a $50 drop since June and the best we've seen. The next cheapest refurb is $40 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
It's $90 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
The Dell Small Business 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. The sale runs through November 30 with doorbusters available all week, some with specific starting times as noted in the Black Friday ad. As always, free shipping applies to any purchase. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's $49 under our February mention of the SSD alone. (It's also $90 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $718 off list – a little better than half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $580 off list right now and $177 under the best outright price we've seen for a similar build with half the RAM. Buy Now at Dell Home
