Dell Small Business · 52 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro Desktop w/ 128GB SSD
$519 $899
free shipping

It's $380 off list and just $30 more than what Dell normally charges for the same build with half the RAM. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i3-9100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake 4-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
