Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC w/ 128GB SSD
$619 $956
free shipping

That's $337 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • To get this price, use code "SAVE50".
Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-9500T 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE50"
  • Expires 4/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
