Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 3070 Intel Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Micro Form Desktop
$629 $1,139
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $510 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register