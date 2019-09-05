New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589 $956
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $367 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Business Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register