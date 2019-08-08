New
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Coffee Lake i3 Quad SFF Desktop
$509 $827
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $509 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $550 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD reader
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
