Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$509 $827
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $509 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $550 or more. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Expires 8/8/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Dell Home · 14 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
HP · 5 days ago
HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 34" Curved AIO Desktop
$1,880 $2,180
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 23 hrs ago
HP Envy 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 16GB Optane
$650 $849
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy 795-0030xt Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC with 16GB Intel Optane Memory in Natural Silver for $649.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $199 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- On the configuration page, scroll down and click on "16GB NVMe Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration" to bag this upgrade for free.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6XQ71AV_1
HP · 23 hrs ago
HP Omen Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,100 $1,500
free shipping
HP offers its HP Omen 880-160se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,099.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $400 off list and the price we could find. (Opt for additional 16GB optane memory, free of charge, when customizing to clinch an extra $49 in savings.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory (add for free when customizing)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Omen Obelisk Coffee Lake i5-9600K 3.7GHz 6-Core Gaming Desktop PC w/ RTX 2060 GPU
$1,090 $1,390
free shipping
HP offers the HP Omen Obelisk Coffee Lake i5-9600K 3.7GHz 6-Core Gaming Desktop PC for $1,089.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Coffee Lake i5-9600K 3.7GHz 6-core processor
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 14 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 7 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $750
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for $650 with a $195 store credit in May.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 LED LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
Dell Hybrid Modular Laptop Power Adapter / 12,800mAh USB-C Power Bank
$95 $150
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Hybrid Modular Laptop Power Adapter / 12,800mAh USB-C Portable Battery Pack for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- charges laptop and mobile device simultaneously
- battery pack detaches from adapter for mobile use
- USB Type-A charging port
- 4.5mm and 7.4mm barrel cables
- Model: PH45W17-AA
