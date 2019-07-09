New
Dell Small Business · 53 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Micro PC
$429 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register