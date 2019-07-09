New
Dell Small Business · 53 mins ago
$429 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Published 53 min ago
Dell Refurbished Store · 12 hrs ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
New
Dell Home · 41 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC
$300 $400
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 41 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Alienware Aurora R8 9th-Gen i7 8-Core Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,400 $1,930
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $530 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$600 $800
free shipping
Dell Home, via it's Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac Wireless & Bluetooth
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron 9th-Gen i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC
$499 $660
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's $99 less than the best deal we could find for a similar model with Windows 10 Home. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Latitude Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop
$639 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $639 with free shipping. That's $431 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System
$230 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System in Black for $229.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although we saw for $50 less on Black Friday. Buy Now
Features
- soundbar with 4 2.25" mid-range drivers and 2 1.25" tweeters
- wireless 6.5" subwoofer
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 300-watt total output power
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & USB
Dell Small Business · 5 hrs ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell GC $3,497
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find from an authorized LG seller today by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell G7 9th-Gen i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell G7 15 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $999.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
