Dell Small Business · 52 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3050 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.5GHz All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$649 $1,084
free shipping
As one of its doorbusters, Dell Small Business offers the Dell OptiPlex 3050 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.5GHz All-in-One Desktop PC for $649 with free shipping. That's $435 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7500T 2.7GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB of RAM and 500GB hard drive
  • 19.5" 1600x900 LED-backlit Touchscreen LCD
  • WiFi
  • 6 USB ports
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
