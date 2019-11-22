Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude i7 Dual 13" Touchscreen Laptop
$419 $440
free shipping

Deal ends at midnight ET November 22. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • Deal expires at midnight ET tonight.
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
  • To get this deal, use coupon "TS72".
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.5" 1366x768 (720p) Touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TS72"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops RefurBees Dell
Refurbished Core i7 13 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register