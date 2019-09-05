New
Dell Small Business · 25 mins ago
Dell Latitude Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$879 $1,427
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's $548 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less in July. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB M.2 SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 25 min ago
