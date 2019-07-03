New
Dell Latitude Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop
$639 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $639 with free shipping. That's $431 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
