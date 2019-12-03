Personalize your DealNews Experience
That is $1,308 off and it's $650 under the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $230 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $100 under our mention from two days ago $330 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $718 off list – a little better than half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's dropped to half its original list price, which is particularly impressive since it's a newly-released build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's a $60 drop in a month and the best we've seen for this laptop. (It's also a massive $614 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $30 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
It's the best deal today by $72 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Prices start at $309 after the coupon, with nearly 30 models to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
