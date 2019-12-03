Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$789 $2,097
free shipping

That is $1,308 off and it's $650 under the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Of note, the detachable travel keyboard pictured is not included.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 1920x1280 LED touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
