New
Dell Small Business · 22 mins ago
Dell Latitude Kaby Lake i5 12" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$949 $2,004
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 7285 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 1.2GHz 12.3" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $949 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $1,055 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-7Y57 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2880x1920 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
