This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's a savings of $554 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $441 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on over 40 Skylake-equipped models, with prices starting from $353.40 after the coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $32 and $8 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $500 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price now drops to $930.99 at checkout. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best price we could find by $170, although we saw it for $25 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
