New
Ends Today
RefurBees · 42 mins ago
Dell Latitude E7240 Intel Core i5 1.9GHz 12.5" Ultrabook
$267
free shipping
Tips
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
  • Deal ends at midnight of September 14.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.5" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WOW72"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops RefurBees Dell
Core i5 Ultrabooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register